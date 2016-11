click to enlarge

L.A trio Dreamers are due to play the Social tonight, faced with the daunting task of distracting you, the gig-going public from the election for at least thirty minutes. With a sound that mixes some dream-pop atmospherics with grungy alternative rock propulsion, the band is touring behind new recordDreamers play the Social tonight, opening up for Great Good Fine Ok . Music starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are still available for $12-$14.