Jacuzzi Boys return alongside upward Orlando acts Autarx and the Sh-Booms (Will's Pub)

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Jacuzzi Boys at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Jacuzzi Boys at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Jacuzzi Boys at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Sh-Booms at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Sh-Booms at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

The Sh-Booms at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Autarx at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Autarx at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Autarx at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Autarx at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Octo Gato at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Octo Gato at Will's Pub

Miami prides(Nov. 6, Will’s Pub) have come a long way from their auspicious punk beginnings. Now, the kids are made men, national players who’ve found their groove on one of the most strapping and identifiable signatures out there. It’sthat takes the heart of punk, grooms it with textural sophistication and rolls it out on a more concentrated wavelength.But punks need not sweat. Though those roots have become more latent in their recordings, they’re still very much alive, primary even, in concert. And their brand-new album,(releasing on Friday), injects some new force into their kick.Speaking of getting made, it looks like opener theare finally getting some dues.The powerhouse Orlando soul crew have just begun working with(Lil Daggers, Heavy Drag) in Miami for management and(Natural Child, Pujol, Futurebirds) in L.A. for licensing, so their stars appear to be aligning in some significant ways. More on them soon in our bigon Nov. 30.Also beginning to build up someof their own are local goth ragerswho are a very fresh voice in punk, possibly the freshest in the city right now.Their sound and mien are intriguingly theatrical and crazed, but behind it all is a deeply dimensional sound capable of considerable range – going from nervy intensity to harrowing fury to even closing with some beautiful melody. This is one to watch.Finally, there was Ft. Lauderdale surf-punk bandwho are a bunch of goofs. With enough campy nautical motifs to look like aexploded onstage, they’re almost an SNL skit. Yes, of course, there was a beach ball in play. And their stage presence won’t make you take them any more seriously. But it’s not like this is prog-rock or anything. Fuck that. This is decent party music played with competence and humor.///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////