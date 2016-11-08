Jacuzzi Boys return alongside upward Orlando acts Autarx and the Sh-Booms (Will's Pub)

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Jacuzzi Boys at Will's Pub
Miami prides Jacuzzi Boys
(Nov. 6, Will’s Pub) have come a long way from their auspicious punk beginnings. Now, the kids are made men, national players who’ve found their groove on one of the most strapping and identifiable signatures out there. It’s next-level garage rock
that takes the heart of punk, grooms it with textural sophistication and rolls it out on a more concentrated wavelength.
Jacuzzi Boys at Will's Pub
Jacuzzi Boys at Will's Pub
But punks need not sweat. Though those roots have become more latent in their recordings, they’re still very much alive, primary even, in concert. And their brand-new album, Ping Pong
(releasing on Friday), injects some new force into their kick.
The Sh-Booms at Will's Pub
Speaking of getting made, it looks like opener the Sh-Booms
are finally getting some dues.
The Sh-Booms at Will's Pub
The Sh-Booms at Will's Pub
The powerhouse Orlando soul crew have just begun working with Limited Fanfare Records & Management
(Lil Daggers, Heavy Drag) in Miami for management and Rollo Grady Music
(Natural Child, Pujol, Futurebirds) in L.A. for licensing, so their stars appear to be aligning in some significant ways. More on them soon in our big local music issue
on Nov. 30.
Autarx at Will's Pub
Also beginning to build up some real street buzz
of their own are local goth ragers Autarx,
who are a very fresh voice in punk, possibly the freshest in the city right now.
Autarx at Will's Pub
Autarx at Will's Pub
Autarx at Will's Pub
Their sound and mien are intriguingly theatrical and crazed, but behind it all is a deeply dimensional sound capable of considerable range – going from nervy intensity to harrowing fury to even closing with some beautiful melody. This is one to watch.
Octo Gato at Will's Pub
Finally, there was Ft. Lauderdale surf-punk band Octo Gato,
who are a bunch of goofs. With enough campy nautical motifs to look like a cheap seafood restaurant
exploded onstage, they’re almost an SNL skit. Yes, of course, there was a beach ball in play. And their stage presence won’t make you take them any more seriously. But it’s not like this is prog-rock or anything. Fuck that. This is decent party music played with competence and humor.
Octo Gato at Will's Pub
