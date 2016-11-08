Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Hardcore band Meth Mouth grind it down at Uncle Lou's tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 12:56 PM
click image
-
Photo via Meth Mouth/Facebook
N.Y. hardcore outfit Meth Mouth
balance the usual floorstomps with teethgrindingly slow sludgy breaks that will have you fiending for your next fix. There's some really good sludge itchiness in here.
Meth Mouth play alongside Broadmoor, Sabella, Nailed Shut, Throat Culture, Riot Stares and Sinkholes tonight at Uncle Lou's
. The start time is an optimistic.6:30 p.m.. Cover is $10.
Tags: Meth Mouth, Hardcore, Metal, Uncle Lou's, Tour, Show, Concert, DIY, Image