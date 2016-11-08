The Heard

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Hardcore band Meth Mouth grind it down at Uncle Lou's tonight

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 12:56 PM

N.Y. hardcore outfit Meth Mouth balance the usual floorstomps with teethgrindingly slow sludgy breaks that will have you fiending for your next fix. There's some really good sludge itchiness in here.

Meth Mouth play alongside Broadmoor, Sabella, Nailed Shut, Throat Culture, Riot Stares and Sinkholes tonight at Uncle Lou's. The start time is an optimistic.6:30 p.m.. Cover is $10.

