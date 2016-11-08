Bloggytown

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Get out and vote today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 7:13 AM

The day to make your voice heard is finally here!

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and you are required to vote in the polling place assigned to the precinct where you live. You can find out where that precinct is in Orange County here. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you have to be allowed to vote.

To vote, you bring photo and signature identification, such as a driver’s license, state identification card, U.S. passport, debit or credit card with photo, military identification, student identification, retirement center identification, neighborhood association identification, veteran health identification issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, license to carry a concealed weapon or firearm, or government employee identification. Without photo ID, you will be given a provisional ballot.

If you would like to report a voting rights violation, you can alert election officials or report the violation to the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division at 800-253-3931 or using this form. If you spot voting irregularities, Orlando Weekly is helping Electionland monitor polls. If you see something, text ELECTIONLAND to 69866 or email our editor at jyoung@orlandoweekly.com.

Happy voting!

