Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Foodoko opened today, offering sushi burritos and poke bowls in Lake Nona

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 4:26 PM

We've been touting the Gengi Sushi counter at the new Winter Park Whole Foods, opening tomorrow, but BAM! New local quick-stop Foodoko just jumped up and and stole Gengi's sushi-burrito thunder.

Founded by chefs Steve Kuo (of Orlando's Yum Yum Asia Cafe) and Wei Hao Chen, Foodoko opened today in the Lake Nona Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Though it's inside the hospital, it's open to the public 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Foodoko will offer customizable sushi plates, burritos and poke bowls (see menu below). The name is a play on the Japanese word “fudokoto,” meaning “food court,” but their fare will be healthier than the average mall food court.

"There's a reason why the Japanese have some of the longest-living people on the planet — this trifecta of fresh fish, rice, and seaweed are very healthy and nutritious," says Kuo.

Foodoko's partners (which include local food writer Ricky Ly and photographer May Ly of the TastyChomps blog) hope to expand the concept in the next few years to other hospitals, airports and business centers.

click to enlarge foodokomenu.png

