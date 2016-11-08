Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Darren Soto wins in Congressional District 9
Posted
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 8:46 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Darren Soto's campaign
By a margin of 16 points, state Sen. Darren Soto beat his challenger Wayne Liebnitzky in Florida's Congressional District 9 race to become the first Puerto Rican member of Congress from Florida.
The district encompasses all of Osceola County and parts of Orange and Polk counties with a large Latino base. The state Division of Elections
reports Soto, a Democrat, beat Liebnitzky, a Republican businessman and veteran, by a percentage of 58 to 42 percent.
The seat was previously held by U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, D-Orlando, who left the position to run against Patrick Murphy for the Democratic nomination to the U.S. Senate.
This story is breaking. Check back here for updates.
Tags: darren soto, wayne Liebnitzky, election 2016, florida congress, Image