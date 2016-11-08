Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Bloggytown

Amendments 3 and 5 pass by wide margins

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 9:29 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CALI4BEACH VIA FLICKR
With 86 percent of Florida precincts reporting, both constitutional Amendment 3, Tax Exemptions for Disabled First Responders, and Amendment 5, Property Tax Exemptions for Senior Citizens, have passed by wide margins.

Amendments 3 and 5 are legislative initiatives regarding property tax exemptions for certain groups. Amendment 3, which passed with 84 percent of the vote, proposed to enable the Legislature to enact a tax exemption for first responders who are totally and permanently disabled from injuries sustained in the line of duty, while Amendment 5, which passed with 78 percent, looks at the property tax exemption currently in place for low-income seniors; it would allow the Legislature to give county/city governments the power to grant that exemption even if their property value rises over the $250,000 limit.

Both of these amendments will have an impact on the amount of property taxes coming in for schools, roads and other government functions. Opponents called them a slippery slope toward granting the Legislature powers reserved to the electorate, as well as pointing out that they add still more complexity to an already inconsistent and complicated tax system. However, the majority of Floridians disagreed and voted yes on both.
Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Medical marijuana is now legal in Florida Read More

  2. Florida man installs giant wooden dick mailbox Read More

  3. Florida Amendment 1 on solar power rejected by voters Read More

  4. Orlando Eye will transform into giant pie chart to show tonight's election results Read More

  5. There's a rumor Harry Potter's 'Fantastic Beasts' might kill off the Dragon Challenge coaster at Universal Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation