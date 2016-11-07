The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 7, 2016

The Heard

True Widow out on the post-metal frontier, Mary Lattimore pushes the harp into indie terrain (Will's Pub)

Posted By on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 1:18 PM

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
click to enlarge True Widow at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • True Widow at Will's Pub
Not content to just drift in the nebulous post-metal tide, Dallas trio True Widow (Nov. 5, Will’s Pub) describe their sound more specifically as “stonegaze.” It’s a tidy portmanteau that’s pretty accurate, if only just a snapshot of what they do.
click to enlarge True Widow at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • True Widow at Will's Pub
Indeed, the music’s got the hanging, narcotic heft of stoner rock – heavy enough to be on Relapse Records – and some textural gestures evocative of shoegaze. But in full panorama, their mood-rock is a dark, rich state of being that renders slowcore atmosphere with leaden metal gravity.
click to enlarge True Widow at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • True Widow at Will's Pub
Live, they lay it on thick from some deep abyss between Low and Earth. It’s a very particular aesthetic, and True Widow are carving it with increasing clarity. And as the crowds confirm, they’re etching their prime status in the micro-genre even deeper with each outing.
click to enlarge True Widow at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • True Widow at Will's Pub
click to enlarge True Widow at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • True Widow at Will's Pub
Opening was avant-garde Philadelphia harpist Mary Lattimore. Besides pointing her instrument in decidedly non-classical directions, her list of creative associations includes indie icons like Thurston Moore, Kurt Vile, Jarvis Cocker and Sharon Van Etten.
click to enlarge Mary Lattimore at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Mary Lattimore at Will's Pub
Though it has the requisite gates-of-heaven beauty associated with the instrument, her playing isn’t just some easy Baroque zephyr. It’s an experimental flight using loops, layers and effects to weave a crystalline web that’s beautiful, tense, even unsettling.
click to enlarge Mary Lattimore at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Mary Lattimore at Will's Pub
Even when things get traditionally lovely, it’s only a matter of time until the edges start to warp. And having that experience in the middle of a rock bill was a dramatic and effective relief.
click to enlarge Mary Lattimore at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Mary Lattimore at Will's Pub
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Red Hot Chili Peppers announce Orlando show for 2017 Read More

  2. Florida's redistricting hits election reality this Tuesday Read More

  3. Obama makes case for Clinton in Central Florida's Latino stronghold Read More

  4. You can live stream Obama's rally for Hillary Clinton at UCF here Read More

  5. Dapper Day comes to Epcot for the first time ever this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation