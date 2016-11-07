True Widow out on the post-metal frontier, Mary Lattimore pushes the harp into indie terrain (Will's Pub)

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Not content to just drift in the nebulous post-metal tide, Dallas trio(Nov. 5, Will's Pub) describe their sound more specifically asIt's a tidy portmanteau that's pretty accurate, if only just a snapshot of what they do.Indeed, the music's got the hanging, narcotic heft of stoner rock – heavy enough to be on– and some textural gestures evocative of shoegaze. But in full panorama, their mood-rock is a dark, rich state of being that renders slowcore atmosphere with leaden metal gravity.Live, they lay it on thick from some deep abyss betweenandIt's a very particular aesthetic, and True Widow are carving it with increasing clarity. And as the crowds confirm, they're etching their prime status in the micro-genre even deeper with each outing.Opening was avant-garde Philadelphia harpistBesides pointing her instrument in decidedly non-classical directions, her list of creative associations includes indie icons likeandThough it has the requisite gates-of-heaven beauty associated with the instrument, her playing isn't just some easy Baroque zephyr. It's an experimental flight usingto weave a crystalline web that's beautiful, tense, even unsettling.Even when things get traditionally lovely, it's only a matter of time until the edges start to warp. And having that experience in the middle of a rock bill was a dramatic and effective relief.