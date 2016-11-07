Taco Bell on 17-92 still has 'OrlandoStrong' on the marquee

click to enlarge
Shoutout to the Taco Bell on 17-92 (also known as S. Orange Ave.) for keeping "OrlandoStrong" on their marquee for this long.
We see you, Taco Bell.
You may have noticed that the North side of this marquee says something about the new Rolled Chicken Tacos, but management at this location have dedicated the South side of the sign to keeping it "Orlando Strong," pretty much since the first week of June.
That's Living Mas.
Though we haven't done a complete headcount, we're certain this Taco Bell isn't the only one going hard since June. So, if you know of any other Orlando area businesses that still have "Orlando Strong" (or something similar) on their marquee, send us a photo here
. We want to give 'em props too.