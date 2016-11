click image Photo via Azizi Gibson/Facebook

Los Angeles hip-hop artist Azizi Gibson , endorsed by both Flying Lotus AND Waka Flocka Flame, is ready to stake his claim in the hip-hop firmament.Come judge for yourself if he's the next big thing tonight at Backbooth. Music starts at 7 p.m. Stacked bill also includes Stepdad, Corey Hill, Mir Holley, Progress & Mendead, and Indigo. Tickets are only $15.