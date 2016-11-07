The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 7, 2016

The Gist

Neil deGrasse Tyson brings his cosmic thoughts to Dr. Phillips

Posted By on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NASA GODDARD PHOTO AND VIDEO/FLICKR
  • Photo via NASA Goddard Photo and Video/Flickr

Did you ever wonder what it would be like to go to the movies with a world renowned astrophysicist? You can now have the chance as Neil deGrasse Tyson will speak at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando on Nov. 15.

Tyson, the first honored guest for the newly created OUC Speakers Series at the Dr. Phillips Center, will review how movies such as Star Wars, Frozen and The Martian missed the mark completely combined with some of the stuff they got right among other topics.

You may have seen him on Fox’s Cosmos reboot in 2014, or on StarTalk on National Geographic, or read his best-selling books Death by Black Hole and The Pluto Files: The Rise and Fall of America’s Favorite Planet. Tyson, a popular figure in modern science, is known for both his profound yet understandable explanations about the universe.

The event scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov, 15 is sold out.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. You can live stream Obama's rally for Hillary Clinton at UCF here Read More

  2. Voting 101: Answers to all of your basic voting questions Read More

  3. Michael J. Fox reunited with his DeLorean at Universal Studios Orlando Read More

  4. Critics ask Florida Supreme Court to block 'misleading' solar amendment Read More

  5. Stevie Wonder will join Obama at Kissimmee rally this Sunday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation