Gavin DeGraw and Andy Grammer reschedule Orlando show for this Thursday

Last night's Gavin DeGraw and Andy Grammer Orlando tour stop at the Hard Rock Live, which was delayed due to DeGraw falling ill , has been rescheduled for later this week.The makeup show will take place at Hard Rock Live as originally planned, on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. Tickets from the original date will still be honored, and tickets can be purchased for this makeup date can be purchased here