Monday, November 7, 2016
Gavin DeGraw and Andy Grammer reschedule Orlando show for this Thursday
By Matthew Moyer
Photo via Gavin DeGraw/Facebook
Last night's Gavin DeGraw
and Andy Grammer
Orlando tour stop at the Hard Rock Live, which was delayed due to DeGraw falling ill
, has been rescheduled for later this week.
The makeup show will take place at Hard Rock Live as originally planned, on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. Tickets from the original date will still be honored, and tickets can be purchased for this makeup date can be purchased here
.
