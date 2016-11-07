The Gist

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Enzian's screening of 'Idiocracy' serves as a warning of where we could be headed after Tuesday

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 7:00 AM

Some of us might need a little pick-me-up after the crushing reality of having to choose between Trump and Clinton. Maybe a reminder that the level of ridiculousness in the country could always be worse? Enter Idiocracy, a cult-classic film that takes place in a dystopian future with no curiosity, social responsibility or justice. The film's protagonist, the proverbially average Joe (Luke Wilson), is put into hibernation and wakes up in the year 2505. The average intelligence of humanity has decreased so much at that point that Joe is now the smartest man on earth, and encounters all sorts of craziness, including a president who is a former pro wrestler, death by monster truck demolition derby, and some very questionable agricultural techniques. Depending on that night's election results, the movie's depiction of a country lacking even a modicum of intelligence may hit a bit close to home.

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $8
