Dapper Day comes to Epcot for the first time ever this week

-
Photo via Dapper Day/Facebook
Celebrate a time when ladies wore polka dot dresses and gents dressed in fitted suits on the regular showing off their sense of style. For the first time ever, Dapper Day
, a day completely dedicated to wearing old-timey clothes, comes to Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival
.
Dapper Day will also host a private party at Living Seas Lounge, featuring pop-up boutiques and cocktails. Hopefully you snatched a ticket, though, since this private event recently sold out.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, known for their hit "Go Daddy-O" will perform during the Eat to the Beat concert series
, which will happen during Dapper Day.
The all day event will happen November 12, 2016 and is not hosted by Walt Disney World Resort.