Dapper Day comes to Epcot for the first time ever this week

click to enlarge Photo via Dapper Day/Facebook

Celebrate a time when ladies wore polka dot dresses and gents dressed in fitted suits on the regular showing off their sense of style. For the first time ever, Dapper Day , a day completely dedicated to wearing old-timey clothes, comes to Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival Dapper Day will also host a private party at Living Seas Lounge, featuring pop-up boutiques and cocktails. Hopefully you snatched a ticket, though, since this private event recently sold out.Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, known for their hit "Go Daddy-O" will perform during the Eat to the Beat concert series , which will happen during Dapper Day.The all day event will happen November 12, 2016 and is not hosted by Walt Disney World Resort.