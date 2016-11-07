The Gist

Monday, November 7, 2016

Dapper Day comes to Epcot for the first time ever this week

Posted By on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 9:00 AM

Celebrate a time when ladies wore polka dot dresses and gents dressed in fitted suits on the regular showing off their sense of style. For the first time ever, Dapper Day, a day completely dedicated to wearing old-timey clothes, comes to Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival.

Dapper Day will also host a private party at Living Seas Lounge, featuring pop-up boutiques and cocktails. Hopefully you snatched a ticket, though, since this private event recently sold out.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, known for their hit "Go Daddy-O" will perform during the Eat to the Beat concert series, which will happen during Dapper Day.

The all day event will happen November 12, 2016 and is not hosted by Walt Disney World Resort.

