Band of the Week: Meka Nism

Adam Arnali

Just the facts:

Meka - Lead Vocals



Bobby Keller - Lead Guitar



Jeremy Mansfield - Drums



Jeremiah Bennett - Guitar



Jarret Robinson - Bass



Jay Adkisson - Keys



Nov. 12: Kink Festival - Central Florida Fairgrounds



Nov. 28: Haven Lounge



Dec. 10: Buchanan's (Winter Springs)



Five questions:



Welcome to's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youThe band formed back in 2010, Meka got back from Japan after a 3 year long stint, touring and with her band Origami Girls and playing solo acoustic shows. The idea was to try and get a powerful band behind Meka's already powerful lyrics and music. Her dynamic stage presence and enchanting voice is something very special and we wanted to back her up and bring this to the masses.Dynamic, Powerful, Mesmerizing, Healing, and MetalThe most memorable show in Meka Nism history has got to be any one of the House of Blues Shows, and the night we played the machine shop with Avatar in May of 2016. In fact that whole tour was amazing and we love Avatar so much!There are so many local favorites, it's really hard to answer that question. We are friends with everyone and we don't think we could possibly single anyone out. Our scene is amazing and everyone does such an amazing job helping each other out. It never feels like competition it's more collaborative.The fact that people keep thinking our name is one word. It's two separate words (Meka Nism). We are sure it's just something that happens and not intentional. So if you're reading this and you've made this mistake in the past, then now you have it :)Our favorite thing about being an Orlando band is that we are a part of such an amazing community. The music scene is Orlando is like a hidden gem to the rest of the country. There are so many talented people and bands, you could find a different flavor for any part of the week here. Everyone is very positive and willing to help others in need and without questions asked. The least favorite thing is that we think Orlando gets overlooked a lot. Everyone thinks of LA and NYC and Nashville, which is great but we think Orlando has just enough talent to compete.Big news for us, we have an amazing new lineup with Jarret Robinson and Jeremiah Bennett joining the band. We will be entering the studio and recording the new album at the end of the year with a release date hopefully spring 2017. Plus lots of touring coming up next year!