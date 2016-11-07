The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 7, 2016

The Heard

Animal Collective cancels show at The Beacham

Posted By on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ANIMAL COLLECTIVE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Animal Collective/Facebook
Sorry Animal Collective fans, but the show will not go on this Friday, Nov. 11.

On the band's official Facebook page, the the nixed Orlando spot is due to a death in the family.

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase, and the band said they hope to return back to Orlando in the near future.

No other "Floridada" shows have been canceled so far.

If you still want to catch them while they're in the Sunshine State, they'll still be performing in Tallahassee, Tampa and Miami Beach.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Smiling Bison closing Orlando location Read More

  2. Red Hot Chili Peppers announce Orlando show for 2017 Read More

  3. Florida's redistricting hits election reality this Tuesday Read More

  4. Election Night parties and events happening in Orlando Read More

  5. Dapper Day comes to Epcot for the first time ever this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation