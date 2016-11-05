The Gist

Saturday, November 5, 2016

Orlando Fringe executive director George Wallace resigns

Posted By on Sat, Nov 5, 2016 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge Orlando Fringe executive director is leaving Florida for Indianapolis early next year. - PHOTO VIA ORLANDO FRINGE
  • Photo via Orlando Fringe
  • Orlando Fringe executive director is leaving Florida for Indianapolis early next year.
George Wallace, executive director of the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, announced yesterday that he is resigning and leaving Florida in early 2017 to become associate director of IndyFringe in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Wallace began his career with the Fringe as a volunteer in 2002 under former festival producer Beth Marshall, and was named Volunteer of the Year at the 2007 festival. Wallace became a member of the Orlando Fringe staff as the festival Volunteer Coordinator in December of 2007.

After two years leading the volunteers he rose to Director of Operations and shortly after, was named General Manager. In 2014, Wallace was promoted to the position of Executive Director. He is the only member of the Orlando Fringe staff to win the “Spirit of the Fringe” award, an honor he was awarded twice.

Reached last night via Facebook Messenger, Wallace told this reporter: "I went to Indianapolis this year to attend their festival and fell in love with the city. When the President of IndyFringe told me about a capacity grant [which will fund his new position] I expressed interest. I'm looking forward to new challenges ... and finally I'll be able to wear scarves. And boots."

Wallace will be leaving the Orlando Fringe on Feb. 28, 2017, and will start his new role with IndyFringe on April 1. The Orlando Fringe Board of Directors will form a transition team in January to guide the search for a replacement. The Board will also instate an interim director from within the organization to work closely with the new director.

