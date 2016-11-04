Tip Jar

Friday, November 4, 2016

Vets drink free on Nov. 11 at Orlando Brewing

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 1:28 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY ORLANDO BREWING
  • Image courtesy Orlando Brewing
For almost a decade, Orlando Brewing on Atlanta Avenue just south of downtown has come up with a perfect way to say "thank you" to the men and women who've served our country in the military. On Veteran's Day Friday, Nov. 11, all vets drink free at the taproom.

With more than 34 organic beers on tap, most of them made right on premises, Orlando Brewing's suds are pretty stellar. We love how they've named their brews, too: Orlando Weiss, O-Town Brown Ale, Right On Red Ale, I-4 IPA and Eminent Domain Scottish Ale. Clever.

In related news, Veteran's Day weekend also marks the release of the annual Chocolate Mint Girl Stout beer, which heralds the holidays unlike any other local craft brew.

Orlando Brewing
1301 Atlanta Ave.
407-872-1117
orlandobrewing.com

