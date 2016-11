click image Photo via Beacham/Facebook

Melancholic indie trio and 4AD recording artists and Daughter are set to play their only Florida date next week, and luckily for us, it's in Orlando. At the Beacham no less. The young U.K. band has updated now-familiar indie-folk tropic into a more cinematic and challenging creature. "Enya meets Eno," gushed the Guardian Daughter play the Beacham on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. with Vancouver Sleep Clinic opening the show. Tickets are still available for $20