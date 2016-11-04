The Heard

Friday, November 4, 2016

Stonegazers True Widow bring fresh new highs to Will's Pub

Pioneers of the "stonegaze" subgenre, True Widow bring their original hybrid of stoner rock and shoegaze to Will's Pub in support of their newly released album Avvolgere, the Texas trio's fourth full-length. The group layers gentle melodies over dense low-end tones for a slow ride through their unique soundscape, highlighted by alternating female and male vocals that give each song a distinct narrative. With the rhythm section providing a slow but steady pace for monolithic riffs that loop throughout each gloomy dirge, this three-piece continues to create entrancing sonic atmospheres that were made for nodding along. Special mention should be given to opener Mary Lattimore, a harpist from Philadelphia who pushes the instrument far beyond its traditional limits, Whether collaborating with the likes of Kurt Vile and Sharon Von Etten, or on her solo recordings for Ghostly International, expect ethereal soundscapes that will perfectly set the stage for True Widow's harsh trances.

with Mary Lattimore, Set and Setting | 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $10-$12
