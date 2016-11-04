Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 4, 2016

Bloggytown

Squirrel attacks Central Florida senior center, 3 injured

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA APHID DEW/FLICKR
  • Photo via Aphid Dew/Flickr
A severely agitated squirrel went on a rampage in a Deltona senior center Thursday afternoon, injuring 3 people.

According to the Daytona Beach New-Journal, the squirrel got into the activity room of the Sterling Court retirement community after attacking residents outside and then latching onto someone's leg.  

“We had a squirrel that entered our building, and it’s in our activity room,” a woman says in a 911 call posted online by WFTV. “It’s jumping on people and biting them and scratching them. We need help.”

Before authorities arrived, the squirrel had already attacked multiple residents, and was eventually booted outside.

All three squirrel attacks victims were treated and released from the hospital Thursday night, reports WESH.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Get a first glimpse of Wine Bar George, coming to Disney Springs in 2017 Read More

  2. Experts predict Marco Rubio will keep his Senate seat Read More

  3. Dick's Last Resort abruptly closes Orlando location Read More

  4. Obama will stump for Clinton in Kissimmee this Sunday Read More

  5. President Obama will visit Orlando again on Sunday to campaign for Clinton Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation