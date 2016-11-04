The Heard

Friday, November 4, 2016

Rubén Blades anchors an iconic lineup of Afro-Caribbean delight at La Salsa Vive

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Rubén Blades
  • Rubén Blades
With Marc Anthony coming later this month and four legendary salsa groups headlining in Orlando this weekend, it looks like November will be a month of Caribbean delight. This weekend, four icons of the Afro-Caribbean fusion genre are coming to the Amway Center: Rubén Blades, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Andy Montañez and Gilberto Santa Rosa. If you're planning to go to this concert and sit down for a nice listening experience, this is the wrong place. Bring your dancing shoes and know that neither you nor the rest of the crowd is going to plant your behind down for the next two hours.

with Rubén Blades, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Gilberto Santa Rosa and Andy Montañez | 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com | $49-$179
