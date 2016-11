click image Phot via Disjawn/Facebook

Blown-out Philly d-beat (Discharge worship, for the uninitiated) battalion Disjawn get drunk, disorderly and distorted at Uncle Lou’s. Looks like they're playing at Lou's on Saturday night too as of this afternoon.Tonight's show starts at roughly 9:30 p.m. Cover is $7. Also note the addition of black metal freaks Lord Almighty to the stacked bill.