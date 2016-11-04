More than 300,000 people have already voted in Orange County

click image
More than 300,000 Orange County residents have either voted by mail or voted early in the 2016 election, according to the county Supervisor of Elections Office.
As of Nov. 3, 179,634 people voted early at one of 17 locations across the county, while 131,525 turned in a vote-by-mail ballot, for a total of 311,159 early votes. Currently, 780,063 people are registered to vote in Orange County, with about 43 percent
of those people identifying as Democrats.
The Associated Press
reports that almost 5.3 million Floridians have already voted in the swing state ahead of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to the AP:
Numbers released by the state Division of Elections Friday show the number of voters casting ballots early during this year's presidential election is higher than in 2012. That year nearly 4.8 million Floridians either voted by mail or cast a ballot during early voting.
The voting between Republicans and Democrats is just about even with a gap of less than 2,000 votes separating the two parties. Nearly 1 million voters registered with no party affiliation have also voted.
You can still vote early in Orange County until Sunday, Nov. 6. The elections office asks that you bring photo and signature identification, such as a driver's license. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at these 17 locations:
- Acacia Florida Centro Borinqueño, 1865 N. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando
- Renaissance Senior Center, 3800 S Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando
- Alafaya Library, 12000 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- South Creek Library, 1702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando
- Apopka Community Center, 519 S. Central Ave., Apopka
- Southeast Library, 5575 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando
- Chickasaw Library, 870 N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
- Southwest Library, 7255 Della Drive, Orlando
- Edgewater Library, 5049 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando
- Herndon Library, 4324 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- Washington Park Library, 5151 Raleigh St., Suite A, Orlando
- Hiawassee Library, 7391 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- West Oaks Library, 1821 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee
- Maitland Community Park, 1400 Mayo Ave., Maitland
- Winter Park Library, 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park
- Orange County Golf Center & Lodge, 16301 Phil Ritson Way, Winter Garden