Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 4, 2016

Bloggytown

More than 300,000 people have already voted in Orange County

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 11:36 AM

click image PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS OFFICE
More than 300,000 Orange County residents have either voted by mail or voted early in the 2016 election, according to the county Supervisor of Elections Office.

As of Nov. 3, 179,634 people voted early at one of 17 locations across the county, while 131,525 turned in a vote-by-mail ballot, for a total of 311,159 early votes. Currently, 780,063 people are registered to vote in Orange County, with about 43 percent of those people identifying as Democrats.

The Associated Press reports that almost 5.3 million Floridians have already voted in the swing state ahead of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to the AP:
Numbers released by the state Division of Elections Friday show the number of voters casting ballots early during this year's presidential election is higher than in 2012. That year nearly 4.8 million Floridians either voted by mail or cast a ballot during early voting.

The voting between Republicans and Democrats is just about even with a gap of less than 2,000 votes separating the two parties. Nearly 1 million voters registered with no party affiliation have also voted.
You can still vote early in Orange County until Sunday, Nov. 6. The elections office asks that you bring photo and signature identification, such as a driver's license. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at these 17 locations:

- Acacia Florida Centro Borinqueño, 1865 N. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando
- Renaissance Senior Center, 3800 S Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando
- Alafaya Library, 12000 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- South Creek Library, 1702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando
- Apopka Community Center, 519 S. Central Ave., Apopka
- Southeast Library, 5575 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando
- Chickasaw Library, 870 N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
- Southwest Library, 7255 Della Drive, Orlando
- Edgewater Library, 5049 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando
- Herndon Library, 4324 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- Washington Park Library, 5151 Raleigh St., Suite A, Orlando
- Hiawassee Library, 7391 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- West Oaks Library, 1821 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee
- Maitland Community Park, 1400 Mayo Ave., Maitland
- Winter Park Library, 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park
- Orange County Golf Center & Lodge, 16301 Phil Ritson Way, Winter Garden


Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Get a first glimpse of Wine Bar George, coming to Disney Springs in 2017 Read More

  2. Dick's Last Resort abruptly closes Orlando location Read More

  3. Experts predict Marco Rubio will keep his Senate seat Read More

  4. Obama will stump for Clinton in Kissimmee this Sunday Read More

  5. Electric Daisy Carnival descends on Tinker Field this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation