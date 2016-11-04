The FAA just approved Disney to fly drones at night

click to enlarge
Today the Federal Aviation Administration gave the go ahead for Disney to use aerial drones at night in its parks.
According to WDW News Today
, the waiver will allow Disney parks to operate unmanned aerial drones through the year 2020.
You can view the entire FAA waiver here
.
This approval from the FAA is pretty exciting, considering that over the last few years Disney has applied for quite a few patents involving various types of drones– including "Flixels
" (flying pixels), aerial drones with the ability to carry large puppets and digital screens, and drones with the ability to shoot lasers and fireworks.
As reported earlier this year by OW's Ken Storey,
the drones will likely be used for a new nighttime show at Epcot. "
The application specifically shows them flying in a pre-arranged pattern over the Future World east pond," said Storey. "All of the drones would be required to fly over areas with no guests, so lagoons or other vistas are the most likely locations for the new show elements."
After the events of 9/11, both Disneyland and Disney World asked for strict no-fly zones, making today's FAA approval necessary.