Friday, November 4, 2016

The Heard

Bro-country duo Florida Georgia Line coming to the Amway

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Florida Georgia Line/Facebook
American bro-country duo Florida Georgia Line, known for songs like "Cruise" and "God, Your Mama, and Me," confirmed a stop at the Amway Center in early 2017.

As part of their "Dig Your Roots tour," the duo will be at the Amway on January 28. Chris Lane is also expected to be on the bill.

Tickets go from $50-$175+, and go on sale November 11. Click here for more details.  

