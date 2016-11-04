Annual Fiesta in the Park brings more than 600 artisans and vendors to Lake Eola Park this weekend

click to enlarge
Weather is cooling down just in time for the annual Fiesta in the Park, held at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando. Thousands of Central Floridians break out their strollers and pups for this outdoor event highlighting more than 600 artisans from all over the country, displaying and selling original ceramics, glassware, jewelry, woodwork and photography. The 46th annual festival spans over a mile-long walkway of Lake Eola and provides ample food and beverage options, entertainment, and a kids area.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 5-6 | Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive | fiestainthepark.com
| free