The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 4, 2016

The Gist

Annual Fiesta in the Park brings more than 600 artisans and vendors to Lake Eola Park this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_fiesta.jpg
Weather is cooling down just in time for the annual Fiesta in the Park, held at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando. Thousands of Central Floridians break out their strollers and pups for this outdoor event highlighting more than 600 artisans from all over the country, displaying and selling original ceramics, glassware, jewelry, woodwork and photography. The 46th annual festival spans over a mile-long walkway of Lake Eola and provides ample food and beverage options, entertainment, and a kids area.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 5-6 | Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive | fiestainthepark.com | free
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick
    Fiesta in the Park @ Lake Eola Park

    • Nov. 5-6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. free

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dick's Last Resort abruptly closes Orlando location Read More

  2. Electric Daisy Carnival descends on Tinker Field this weekend Read More

  3. Get a first glimpse of Wine Bar George, coming to Disney Springs in 2017 Read More

  4. President Obama will visit Orlando again on Sunday to campaign for Clinton Read More

  5. Universal Orlando releases new details about Volcano Bay, tickets available November 15 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation