Universal Orlando releases new details about Volcano Bay, tickets available November 15

This morning, Universal Orlando released about their extremely hyped, water park, Volcano Bay, including information about the park's marquee attraction, the Krakatau Aqua Coaster.
According to Universal, guests will board four-person canoes, and then be propelled all around and inside the park's signature volcano. "Then, you’ll be propelled downwards – and upwards – through the volcano’s interior peaks and valleys. You’ll twist, turn and plummet along dark passageways, be launched through sparkling waterfalls and so much more," says Universal.
Fun fact, Krakatau will use the same launch technology that is currently used at Universal Orlando's Revenge of the Mummy.
click to enlarge
Photo via Universal Orlando
Universal has also revealed details about the previously announced plan to get rid of long lines at the new park.
When you enter the park, you will be given a device called a TapuTapu Wearable, which will allow you to wait in line for rides virtually while enjoying other areas of the park. the wristband will vibrate 15 minutes before it's time to board a ride. It will also allow you to interact with certain elements, such as shooting water cannons at guests riding down the lazy river.
click to enlarge
Photo via Universal Orlando
The idea is similar to Universal's Express system at their theme parks, except Volcano Bay's system is free to all guests.
Tickets to the park will be going on sale Nov. 15. All that has been announced about opening dates is that the park will be opening early summer 2017. The exact date has not yet been announced.