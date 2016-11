click image Photo via Talib Kweli/Facebook

Earnest reminders to do your civic duty never sounded so good as Show Up and Vote Orlando promises to be. The voter awareness show features all-star lineup including Talib Kweli, Ani DiFranco, Vic Mensa, Wale, Justin Skye, Madame Ghandi, as well as locals NIKO IS (Will he also make an appearance during tour buddy Kweli's set?), Kaleigh Baker, DJ BMF. This makes the old Rock the Vote campaign look downright quaint in comparison.The music starts today 6 p.m. at the Walt Disney Ampitheater, Lake Eola Par k, at Rosalind and Washington. This concert is FREE. No RSVP required. Just show up.