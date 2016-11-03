Self-assured Trump rallies with supporters in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo by Joey Roulette

click to enlarge Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

click to enlarge Photo by Joey Roulette

Striking a self-assured and more coherent tone than usual, Donald Trump told supporters at an Orlando rally on Wednesday that "we are going to win back the White House.""Our magnificent, historic movement has surprised the world and defied expectations at every single turn," the Republican presidential nominee says. "And now next Tuesday, we will have one last glorious surprise for the pundits, politicians and special interests when we win and return the power back to the people."To chants of "lock her up," Trump told a crowd of thousands at the Central Florida Fairgrounds that his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton was "totally unhinged," and electing her would bring "four more years of Obama" and "four more years of ISIS.""Hillary Clinton is the most corrupt person ever to seek the presidency," he says. "If she were elected, it would create an unprecedented constitutional crisis."Trump and Clinton are both focusing on Florida as polls show a virtually deadlocked race in the swing state, with a Wednesday poll from Quinnipiac University showing Clinton beating Trump by a margin of 46 percent to 45 percent in the state."After a two-year campaign which has produced the most unpopular presidential candidates in American history, the election comes down— as it historically does— to a handful of swing states," says Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, in a statement. "No one has been elected president since 1960 without carrying two of the key swing states, Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania. And, this year, North Carolina has been added to the mix. All four of these key states remain close entering the final days. Florida, which has the largest cache of electoral votes, is a virtual tie and North Carolina is almost as close."Dina Roumeliotis, a student from Rollins College, says the rally was exciting and has already turned in her absentee ballot voting for Trump in Massachusetts. She doesn't see many Trump supporters on her liberal campus, but says "the ones who are smart are Republicans.""It was great to hear all of Trump," she says. "Just to put it out there one more time that Hillary should not be president— she should be in jail. He's going to secure our borders, lower taxes, fight ISIS. Our national security is our number-one priority right now."Haley Mount and Madison Brecka, both students at the University of Central Florida, say they see more Trump supporters on UCF's campus than Clinton supporters."I'm voting for him because I like him, and I think of any of them he's the best choice," Mount says. "He wasn't my second choice."Brecka adds, "I know a lot of people who voted for Bernie Sanders who just aren't going to vote next week."Trump told supporters not to "blow it" and vote for him on Nov. 8."I am asking you to dream big— you got to dream big," he says. "With your vote, we are just six days away from the change you've been waiting for your entire life."