Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 3, 2016

Tip Jar

Ravenous Pig now serving lunch

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 12:31 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA RAVENOUS PIG
  • photo via Ravenous Pig
In their last month in the old space, the Ravenous Pig is bringing back the lunch menu.

PHOTO VIA RAVENOUS PIG
  • photo via Ravenous Pig
Seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., they'll be serving old classics like their popular pub burger (smart eaters will side that burger with some of the most legit fries in town) and their farmer salad, one of the tastiest ways we know to get some kale in your life (hint: bacon and eggs are part of the party).

November is the last month to sample RavPig cooking in the original building at 1234 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park; they move into 565 W. Fairbanks Ave. just up the street a piece (formerly Cask & Larder) on Thursday, Dec. 1. In early 2017, Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen + Bar will take over the Orange Avenue building.

Check out the November lunch menu, here or below.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-11-03_at_12.20.33_pm.png

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dick's Last Resort abruptly closes Orlando location Read More

  2. Universal Orlando releases new details about Volcano Bay, tickets available November 15 Read More

  3. President Obama will visit Orlando again on Sunday to campaign for Clinton Read More

  4. Utility companies continue pouring money into Florida solar amendment Read More

  5. Critics ask Florida Supreme Court to block 'misleading' solar amendment Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation