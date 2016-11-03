Ravenous Pig now serving lunch

click to enlarge
In their last month in the old space, the Ravenous Pig is bringing back the lunch menu.
Seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., they'll be serving old classics like their popular pub burger (smart eaters will side that burger with some of the most legit fries in town) and their farmer salad, one of the tastiest ways we know to get some kale in your life (hint: bacon and eggs are part of the party).
November is the last month to sample RavPig cooking in the original building at 1234 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park; they move into 565 W. Fairbanks Ave.
just up the street a piece (formerly Cask & Larder) on Thursday, Dec. 1. In early 2017, Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen + Bar will take over
the Orange Avenue building.
Check out the November lunch menu, here
or below.
