Thursday, November 3, 2016

Obama will stump for Clinton in Kissimmee this Sunday

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 3:14 PM


click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
If you missed President Barack Obama during his visit to Orlando last week, you can catch him in this round.

The president will be stumping for Hillary Clinton this Sunday in Kissimmee, according to campaign officials for the Democratic presidential nominee. Obama will be appearing at the Osceola Heritage Park Stadium at 631 Heritage Park Way on Nov. 6 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Doors open at noon, and you can RSVP to the event here.

"Join us to welcome President Obama back to Kissimmee!" the event page says. "He'll lay out the high stakes of November's election for Florida families and highlight Hillary Clinton's vision for an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top."

When Obama was in Orlando last week at the CFE Arena on the University of Central Florida campus, the arena filled up quickly, leaving thousands of people outside. The Clinton campaign recommends that people who want to make sure they see the president should pick up "priority venue access" tickets on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

- Celebration Florida Together Coordinated Campaign Office
   3357 W. Vine St., Suite 207, Kissimmee
- Buena Vista Lakes Staging Location
  101 Bridle Court, Kissimmee
- Kissimmee Staging Location
  2200 East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Suite 203, Kissimmee

Both Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are fighting to claim Central Florida's voters as the Election Day deadline nears. Early voting in Orange County ends on Sunday, Nov. 6. For more information on poll locations, visit the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office website at ocfelections.com

