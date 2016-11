click to enlarge

The first rendering of Disney Springs' highly anticipated wine bar surfaced today.This afternoon, Master Sommelier George Miliotes took to Twitter to share an image of his latest venture, Wine Bar George, which will be pouring into The Landing area of Disney Springs in the fall of 2017.According to the official Disney Blog , "the design for the 210-seat wine bar is reminiscent of a winemaker’s home estate featuring oak wood, warm lighting and a welcoming, comfortable atmosphere."Miliotes was part of the opening team at California Grill in Disney's Contemporary Resort in 1995.Construction is expected to begin next month.