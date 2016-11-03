Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 3, 2016

Bloggytown

Florida officials release swarms of sterile flies to fight off flesh-eating maggots

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 4:20 PM

click image PHOTO VIA KATHLEEN FRANKLIN/FLICKR
  • Photo via Kathleen Franklin/Flickr
To combat a parasitic maggot that eats the living flesh of anything warm-blooded–including humans, officials in Florida this week released swarms of flies that can only shoot blanks.

According to Florida Key News, over 13.5 million of these sterile flies have been released in Monroe County in the hopes that when they eventually find a female to mate with, no offspring will be produced, which over time causes the population to crash.

To create these sterile little guys, large numbers were bred in captivity and then blasted with radiation, reports the BBC. No genetic modification was required. This exact method was used to help eradicate screwworms from places like the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico back in the '60s.

The New Screwworm outbreak, which is currently limited to just Big Pine Key and No Name Key, has already claimed over 120 deer in the Florida Keys.

Fearing the screwworm could eventually spread to livestock and cause millions of dollars in damage, the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture has declared an agricultural state of emergency in Monroe County.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dick's Last Resort abruptly closes Orlando location Read More

  2. Universal Orlando releases new details about Volcano Bay, tickets available November 15 Read More

  3. President Obama will visit Orlando again on Sunday to campaign for Clinton Read More

  4. Critics ask Florida Supreme Court to block 'misleading' solar amendment Read More

  5. Utility companies continue pouring money into Florida solar amendment Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation