Thursday, November 3, 2016

Electric Daisy Carnival descends on Tinker Field, bringing EDM stars to thump away the weekend

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge The Chainsmokers
  • The Chainsmokers
In the world of music festivals, namely EDM festivals, there's something special about EDC. Its Orlando incarnation has been around since 2011, long before the Chainsmokers (who are in this year's lineup) took over the Hot 100 with their personal brand of fratty pop-EDM. Electric Daisy has proven itself over the years to be a safe house for electronic music lovers as well as an incubator for what the pop charts will look like in a year or two. It's only kept growing, with its colors, attractions and performers rivaling those of the flagship EDC in Vegas. A documentary about the 2013 Vegas show, Under the Electric Sky, premiered at Sundance in 2014 and was quickly picked up by Focus Features, an ode to the strength of EDC's fanbase as well as to its cultural relevancy. Incomparable stage lighting, art installations and a Ferris wheel you can ride while listening to your favorite DJ make this two-day experience well worth the modest price.

with Bassnectar, the Chainsmokers, Rabbit in the Moon and more | 1 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, Nov. 4-5 | Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave. | orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com | $99-$349
