UberEats launches in Orlando, joins crowded group of delivery services

UberEats, a new food delivery service from the people that typically pick you up from the bar, launches this week in Central Florida, joining an already robust list of "foodlivery" options.UberEats, Google Express, Instacart and Drizly are all newcomers to the flooded Central Florida food delivery service game, joining Postmates and Amazon Restaurants UberEats has more than 100 partner restaurants which you can view here. Some include Black Rooster Taqueria, The Sanctum, Farm & Haus, and Beth's Burger Bar.

Google Express launched Monday night. For $95 a year, the delivery service, which partnered with retailers such as Costco Wholesale and Whole Foods Market, gives free overnight delivery. Instacart is a grocery delivery service launching next Tuesday that has officially partnered with Publix. Orders are made online, or through the app, for a $99 to $149 subscription fee, or $4 to $6 an order.This means no waiting in line for your chicken tender pub subs. Drizly , an alcohol delivery program, launches this Thursday. No delivery drivers are used. Instead, partners such as ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, complete the orders.