UberEats launches in Orlando, joins crowded group of delivery services

click to enlarge
-
Photo via UberEats/Twitter
UberEats, a new food delivery service from the people that typically pick you up from the bar, launches this week in Central Florida, joining an already robust list of "foodlivery" options.
UberEats, Google Express, Instacart and Drizly are all newcomers to the flooded Central Florida food delivery service game, joining Postmates
and Amazon Restaurants
.
UberEats
has more than 100 partner restaurants which you can view here.
Some include Black Rooster Taqueria, The Sanctum, Farm & Haus, and Beth's Burger Bar.
Google Express
launched Monday night. For $95 a year, the delivery service, which partnered with retailers such as Costco Wholesale and Whole Foods Market, gives free overnight delivery.
Instacart
is a grocery delivery service launching next Tuesday that has officially partnered with Publix. Orders are made online, or through the app, for a $99 to $149 subscription fee, or $4 to $6 an order.
This means no waiting in line for your chicken tender pub subs.
Drizly
, an alcohol delivery program, launches this Thursday. No delivery drivers are used. Instead, partners such as ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, complete the orders.