These sleek $200k hurricane-proof homes are making their way to Florida

click to enlarge
Cubicco
, a Dutch modular housing company, has created a reasonably affordable hurricane-proof home are starting to pop up in Florida and the Caribbean.
According to Business Insider
, the homes, which are made of laminated wood and cork, start at $200,000 (roughly $175 a square-foot) and can be built in only a a few months. With its modular design, the homes can be disassembled and moved around, even combined to form larger homes.
click to enlarge
"We are not affordable housing," said Cubicco designer
Marcio Gomes da Cruz to Business Insider. "We're a higher end product that can be achieved for relatively decent price per square foot."
click to enlarge
The prefabricated homes are designed to combat high-velocity Florida hurricane codes, meaning they can withstand 185 mph winds, have impact-resistant glass and can be elevated off the ground with stilts.
There are also sustainability options, like a water reclaiming systems, solar panel compatibility, and slats that allow geothermal heating and cooling.
The company has already built a small handful of homes here in Florida and is currently focusing on a group housing development in the Caribbean, reports Business Insider. The only hitch is, at the moment, Cubicco is no loner selling homes to individuals, but is instead focusing on larger scale group developments.
You can check out floor layouts and designs here
.