The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 3, 2016

The Gist

Theater on the Edge stages classic David Mamet play 'American Buffalo'

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 6:54 AM

click to enlarge gal_american_buffalo_promo_photo_02.jpg
The only American buffalo in David Mamet's tough-talking play of the same name is a rare valuable nickel that's never seen on stage, but serves as a MacGuffin that motivates three men to plot and bicker and ultimately betray each other. American Buffalo, first staged in 1975 and later made into a film starring Dustin Hoffman and Dennis Franz, is classic Mamet: a song of the pathos and black comedy found in the scuffling grifts of the American underclass, sung in a startlingly expressive poetry of mutters, shouts and profanity. Thursday is the opening night of a three-week run of American Buffalo at Edgewood-based Theater on the Edge, their second production after spring's well-received Venus in Fur. Allan Whitehead and Marco and Samantha DiGeorge, founders of Theater on the Edge, say their mission is to "explore the struggles of the human condition and create thought-provoking conversation"; with these two shows they've proven their commitment to that ideal.

8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 | also Fridays-Sundays through Nov. 20 | Theater on the Edge, 5542 Hansel Ave. | 407-334-1843 | theaterontheedge.org | $22-$24
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    American Buffalo @ Truthful Acting Studios

    • Thu., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., Sun., Nov. 6, 2 p.m., Fri., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., Sat., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., Sun., Nov. 13, 2 p.m., Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 20, 2 p.m. $20-$24

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dick's Last Resort abruptly closes Orlando location Read More

  2. President Obama will visit Orlando again on Sunday to campaign for Clinton Read More

  3. These sleek $200k hurricane-proof homes are making their way to Florida Read More

  4. Utility companies continue pouring money into Florida solar amendment Read More

  5. Jimmy Buffett wants Florida to vote no on solar, yes on medical marijuana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation