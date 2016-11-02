Theater on the Edge stages classic David Mamet play 'American Buffalo'

click to enlarge

The only American buffalo in David Mamet's tough-talking play of the same name is a rare valuable nickel that's never seen on stage, but serves as a MacGuffin that motivates three men to plot and bicker and ultimately betray each other., first staged in 1975 and later made into a film starring Dustin Hoffman and Dennis Franz, is classic Mamet: a song of the pathos and black comedy found in the scuffling grifts of the American underclass, sung in a startlingly expressive poetry of mutters, shouts and profanity. Thursday is the opening night of a three-week run of American Buffalo at Edgewood-based Theater on the Edge, their second production after spring's well-received. Allan Whitehead and Marco and Samantha DiGeorge, founders of Theater on the Edge, say their mission is to "explore the struggles of the human condition and create thought-provoking conversation"; with these two shows they've proven their commitment to that ideal.8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 | also Fridays-Sundays through Nov. 20 | Theater on the Edge, 5542 Hansel Ave. | 407-334-1843 | theaterontheedge.org | $22-$24