Swamburger hosts Advanced Listening hip-hop showcase with DJ Abilities, Blueprint and more

click to enlarge
Be it in verse, action or organization, venerated local rapper Swamburger never passes up a chance to elevate hip-hop culture. Of late, his platform has been as impresario, and his latest venture is Advanced Listening, a new concert series that honors not just the music but the spirit of hip-hop. Certifying the series debut with national credentials are two heavy names from powerhouse indie-rap label Rhymesayers: Minnesota's DJ Abilities, one of the most decorated battle DJs in the Midwest, and Ohio rapper Blueprint, one of the most intelligent and unpretentiously creative MCs in the biz. Of course, the bill's locally legit, too, with some top-shelf, street-proven talent like flamethrowers E-Turn and Madd Illz. This will not be some basic rap show. This one's for the true-school heads for whom rap is both art and life.
with DJ Abilities, Blueprint, E-Turn, Madd Illz, Purple Kloud | 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org
| $10