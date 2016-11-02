The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

The Heard

Swamburger hosts Advanced Listening hip-hop showcase with DJ Abilities, Blueprint and more

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 9:49 AM

click to enlarge DJ Abilities
  • DJ Abilities
Be it in verse, action or organization, venerated local rapper Swamburger never passes up a chance to elevate hip-hop culture. Of late, his platform has been as impresario, and his latest venture is Advanced Listening, a new concert series that honors not just the music but the spirit of hip-hop. Certifying the series debut with national credentials are two heavy names from powerhouse indie-rap label Rhymesayers: Minnesota's DJ Abilities, one of the most decorated battle DJs in the Midwest, and Ohio rapper Blueprint, one of the most intelligent and unpretentiously creative MCs in the biz. Of course, the bill's locally legit, too, with some top-shelf, street-proven talent like flamethrowers E-Turn and Madd Illz. This will not be some basic rap show. This one's for the true-school heads for whom rap is both art and life.

with DJ Abilities, Blueprint, E-Turn, Madd Illz, Purple Kloud | 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $10
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Advanced Listening: DJ Abilities, E-Turn, Madd Illz, Purple Kloud @ The Social

    • Wed., Nov. 2, 9 p.m. $10

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Utility companies continue pouring money into Florida solar amendment Read More

  2. Will anyone actually buy Artegon and build a new theme park? Probably not Read More

  3. Universal Orlando releases new details about Jimmy Fallon ride Read More

  4. Michael J. Fox reunited with his DeLorean at Universal Studios Orlando Read More

  5. Disney World finally gets a 'Zootopia' meet-and-greet, 8 months after the film debuts Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation