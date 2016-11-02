Soul Asylum brings four decades of awesome to Epcot tonight and tomorrow

Soul Asylum started life in 1981 as a band called Loud Fast Rules.
Soul Asylum made their early reputation by being the most raucous, soulful, and always-on-the-verge of collapse rock bands to come out of the Midwest.
Soul Asylum was one of the first high-quality punk-adjacent rock bands to sign to a major label.
Soul Asylum decided it would be an awesome idea to release an EP on their former indie label – while signed to their current major label – that parodied the most famous album by their major label's founder.
(Soul Asylum was right.)
Soul Asylum got dropped from their first major label deal without having a hit after two albums.
Soul Asylum signed to another major label at the height of the Grunge Revolution, only to put out a ridiculously well-crafted straight-ahead rock record that made them pretty huge stars.
Soul Asylum played at Bill Clinton's inauguration. The first one.