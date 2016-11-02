Wednesday, November 2, 2016
President Obama will visit Orlando again on Sunday to campaign for Clinton
Posted
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 10:14 AM
click to enlarge
President Barack Obama just can't get enough of Orlando.
The president is coming back to the area on Sunday, Nov. 6 after visiting the University of Central Florida last week to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. You can RSVP
to the event here, though the campaign has not yet announced a time or location.
The event says Obama will "lay out the high stakes of November's election for Florida families and highlight Hillary Clinton's vision for an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top."
The president is campaign for Clinton in several other locations in Florida during the last week of early voting in the state. Early voting in Orange County ends on Nov. 6.
Tags: obama, clinton, barack obama, POTUS, obama orlando, trump, Image