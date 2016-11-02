The Heard

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

The Heard

Pop duo Johnnyswim bring their sweet romance to the Beacham

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge gal_johnnyswim_approved_press_photo.jpg
Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez of Johnnyswim are #lovegoals for folk musicians. First meeting in Nashville, they immediately starting making music together and fell in love. Both musicians come from musical backgrounds far from the folk, pop and soul blend they top charts with today. Sudano, daughter of the late disco legend Donna Summers, toured with her mother as a backup singer, learning to hone her voice and sound. Ramirez is a classically trained violinist who made intricate compositions. Now the duo crafts immediately catchy three-chord songs deftly melding folk and R&B. They've done festivals, been featured on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series, moved to L.A., started a family and are now back on the road touring. They're touring on Georgica Pond, their latest album, and it will be an undoubted pleasure to hear this expressive, lovely music live on stage.

with Dan Layus | 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 | The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thebeacham.com | $20-$60
