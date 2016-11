Just a reminder to get your free Doritos Locos Taco today

click to enlarge Photo via Taco Bell

Thanks to the Cleveland Indian's shortstop Francisco Lindor, everybody's getting tacos!As part of Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion that happens during the World Series, whenever a player steals a base the country scores a free taco.Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. today, the Doritos Locos Taco will be free at any participating Taco Bell.Even Obama can't wait.Tonight is Game 7 of the World Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs.