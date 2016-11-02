Wednesday, November 2, 2016
Just a reminder to get your free Doritos Locos Taco today
By Marimar Toledo
Thanks to the Cleveland Indian's shortstop Francisco Lindor, everybody's getting tacos!
As part of Taco Bell's
"Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion that happens during the World Series, whenever a player steals a base the country scores a free taco.
Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. today, the Doritos Locos Taco will be free at any participating Taco Bell.
Even Obama can't wait.
Tonight is Game 7 of the World Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs.
