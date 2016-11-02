Tip Jar

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Dick's Last Resort abruptly closes Orlando location

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DICK'S LAST RESORT
  • Photo via Dick's Last Resort
Dick's Last Last Resort, a restaurant chain known for its southern comfort food and incredibly rude service, abruptly closed a handful of franchises this week, including its Orlando location.

Last Sunday, Oct. 30, rumors that the Orlando restaurant closed without notice, or even warning its staff, began to circulate. Now Dick's Google, Yelp and Facebook pages all show a "Permanently Closed" status.

On top of this, the phone at the Orlando location has been disconnected and our calls to the corporate office in Nashville have not been returned.

It would appear the abrupt closing of the Orlando location isn't an isolated incident. Over the past couple weeks, Dick's have also closed in San Diego, California, Columbus, Ohio and Newport, Kentucky.

According to WCPO, these locations didn't necessarily close because they weren't profitable. Harold Dull, the general manager of the Newport property, told WCPO that he spoke with Dick's brand president Jeff Ash over the phone, who claimed the franchises were shut down because of corporate financial trouble.

