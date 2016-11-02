15 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click to enlarge
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Ani DiFranco/Facebook
Ani DiFranco
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Show Up and Vote Orlando: Ani DiFranco, Talib Kweli, and more,
6 pm at Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street.
Friday, Nov. 4
430 Steps
8 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Uberbahn
10 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Saturday, Nov. 5
The Cook Trio
Saturday 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Georgio Valentino & la Société des Mélancoliques
7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Monday, Nov. 7
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Absinthe Jazz Trio 1
0 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.