15 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click to enlarge Photo via Ani DiFranco/Facebook

Ani DiFranco

10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.6 pm at Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street.8 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.10 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.Saturday 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.0 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.