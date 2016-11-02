The Heard

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

15 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge Ani DiFranco - PHOTO VIA ANI DIFRANCO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Ani DiFranco/Facebook
  • Ani DiFranco
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Nov. 3
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Show Up and Vote Orlando: Ani DiFranco, Talib Kweli, and more, 6 pm at Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street.

Friday, Nov. 4
430 Steps 8 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Uberbahn 10 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.

Saturday, Nov. 5
The Cook Trio Saturday 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Sunday, Nov. 6
Georgio Valentino & la Société des Mélancoliques 7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.

Monday, Nov. 7
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Absinthe Jazz Trio 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, Nov. 8
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.

Calendar

