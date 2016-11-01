Universal Orlando releases new details about Jimmy Fallon ride

click to enlarge
Photo via Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando has finally announced more details
regarding their upcoming attraction, "Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon," slated to open Spring of 2017.
According to Universal's official blog
, the ride will begin with a queue based on Studio 6B Club, where guests will be able to watch popular bits from shows like "History of Rap" and "Lip Sync Battle" as well as meet the Tonight Show
mascot, Hashtag the Panda.
You'll also be able to send notes to friends and family and play a "Jimmy Drive" retro-style video game.
click to enlarge
Photo via Universal Orlando
Once onboard the ride, you'll be seated in what Universal calls a "flying theater," and race Jimmy Fallon through the streets of New York. The 72 guests who can be seated in the theater at a time will witness iconic New York landmarks as well as familiar Tonight Show
characters.
The ride was first announced back in 2015. Since then, behind-the-scenes photos
have surfaced showing Fallon strapped into a motion capture suit.
Both Universal Studios and The Tonight Show
are owned by NBCUniversal.