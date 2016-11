Puscifer, Maynard Keenan’s artsy side project, will be at the Bob Carr tonight

click image Photo via Puscifer/Facebook

Don’t dare call it a Tool side project; Puscifer, vocalist Maynard Keenan’s “other” more arty and psych-oriented affair makes a rare appearance at an even more unconventional venue.Tonight Puscifer holds court at the Bob Carr Theater . Music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently selling for$35-$250. And if you want one more dose of costumes after Halloween, you'd be advised to show up early for openers Luchafer . Luchafer is Puscifer's performance homage to the stars of Lucha Libre (Mexican wrestling).