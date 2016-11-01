Puscifer, Maynard Keenan’s artsy side project, will be at the Bob Carr tonight

Don’t dare call it a Tool side project; Puscifer, vocalist Maynard Keenan’s “other” more arty and psych-oriented affair makes a rare appearance at an even more unconventional venue.
Tonight Puscifer holds court at the Bob Carr Theater. Music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently selling for$35-$250. And if you want one more dose of costumes after Halloween, you'd be advised to show up early for openers Luchafer. Luchafer is Puscifer's performance homage to the stars of Lucha Libre (Mexican wrestling).