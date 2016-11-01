The Gist

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Pulse survivors, community heroes featured in OUT magazine

Posted By on Tue, Nov 1, 2016 at 10:55 AM

The gay magazine OUT featured survivors and community heroes of the Pulse mass shooting in their annual tribute to the year's most compelling LGBTQ people.

The tribute features Michael Farmer, David Baker-Hargrove, Angel Colón, Chris Hansen, Patty Sheehan, Carlos Guillermo Smith, Tony Marerro, Adrian López, Terry DeCarlo, Ricardo Negrón, Michael Deeying, Javier Nava, Joe Sanders and Hannah Willard.

"LGBT people always stand together for each other," survivor Adrian López tells OUT. "But now we’re just stuck together, you know?"

You can read the entire interview from OUT here.

Some of the same survivors and heroes featured in OUT also appeared in Orlando Weekly's Pride issue, including Tony Marrero, Billy Manes, Patty Sheehan, Terry DeCarlo and Barbara Poma. You can read our issue here.

