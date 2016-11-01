Pulse survivors, community heroes featured in OUT magazine

click image
The gay magazine OUT
featured survivors and community heroes of the Pulse mass shooting in their annual tribute
to the year's most compelling LGBTQ people.
The tribute features Michael Farmer, David Baker-Hargrove, Angel Colón, Chris Hansen, Patty Sheehan, Carlos Guillermo Smith, Tony Marerro, Adrian López, Terry DeCarlo, Ricardo Negrón, Michael Deeying, Javier Nava, Joe Sanders and Hannah Willard.
"LGBT people always stand together for each other," survivor Adrian López tells OUT
. "But now we’re just stuck together, you know?"
You can read the entire interview from OUT here
.
Some of the same survivors and heroes featured in OUT also appeared in Orlando Weekly's Pride issue
, including Tony Marrero, Billy Manes, Patty Sheehan, Terry DeCarlo and Barbara Poma. You can read our issue here
.
