Pulse shooter's wife tells New York Times she was 'unaware' of husband's plans

"Her husband’s crime, Ms. Salman said, has left her shattered and afraid. She lives in fear of turning on the television and hearing Mr. Mateen’s name. She often can’t get out of bed and depends on family members to take care of her son. She has moved three times since the attack, hoping to avoid the media, and asked that her current location not be disclosed.Salman says she tried to contact Mateen around the time the massacre was happening. He didn't respond to her calls, but did text her, asking if she saw what happened and finally telling her, "I love you babe." Adam Goldman, the reporter who interviewed Salman, also tweeted that Salman told him she did not think her husband was gay.
And she lives in legal limbo, with prosecutors weighing charges that could include lying to the F.B.I. Her lawyers, Linda Moreno and Charles Swift, say their client did nothing wrong. They declined to let Ms. Salman, 30, talk about her discussions with the F.B.I., but Mr. Swift said his client had told investigators 'everything she knew to the best of her ability.'
In the interview, Ms. Salman said she had a reason for talking publicly now: 'I just want people to know that I am human. I am a mother.'"
