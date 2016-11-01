Hip-hop supergroup Run the Jewels announce upcoming Orlando show

This tour will coincide with the release of their hotly-anticipated new album Run the Jewels 3. RTJ, the supergroup pairing of MCs Killer Mike and EL-P, hit their stride early with a winning combination of politically tuned-in lyrics and good old fashioned braggadocio all delivered impeccably.
Run the Jewels play the Beacham Theater on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at at 7 p.m. Touring support from Gaslamp Killer and Spark Master Tape and CUZ. Tickets cost $25-$30 and go on sale this Friday, (11/04) at 10 a.m.