Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Hip-hop supergroup Run the Jewels announce upcoming Orlando show

Posted By on Tue, Nov 1, 2016 at 12:38 PM

  • Photo via Run The Jewels/Facebook
This morning, incendiary hip-hop duo Run the Jewels announced an Orlando show for early next year as part of their "Run the World Tour."

This tour will coincide with the release of their hotly-anticipated new album Run the Jewels 3. RTJ, the supergroup pairing of MCs Killer Mike and EL-P, hit their stride early with a winning combination of politically tuned-in lyrics and good old fashioned braggadocio all delivered impeccably.

Run the Jewels play the Beacham Theater on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at at 7 p.m. Touring support from Gaslamp Killer and Spark Master Tape and CUZ. Tickets cost $25-$30 and go on sale this Friday, (11/04) at 10 a.m.

